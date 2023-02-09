The action thriller series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke starring Regina Cassandra, Barun Sobti, Sumeet Vyas in the lead has seen great numbers on the chart. Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, the team came together to celebrate the success of the show produced by Juggernaut Productions. The party took place at Mumbai's Canton Club. Regina Cassandra, Srijit Mukherji, Samar Khan, Nimisha Pandey, Amit Sukumaran, Devika Shivdasani, Tanuj Chongder, Pritha Nag, Mita Vashist, Deepika Amin, Sandeep Dhabale, Shanu Singh Rajput, Uday Berry and Amarbir Bajwa were seen in attendance. Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke Trailer: Regina Cassandra Plays a Fierce Cop Whose Bravery and Mental Strength Is Put to the Test (Watch Video).

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke Success Party

