While Chris Pratt and company continues to shoot for their upcoming sequel in the Jurassic World franchise, the makers of the same have come up with its animated version for the OTT giant. Yes, the new animated series inspired by the Jurassic World movie franchise will hit Netflix in the next couple of months. The first teaser of this upcoming series was shared by Jurassic World's official Twitter page and it does promise you a thrilling ride. Jurassic World: Dominion Set to Resume the Shooting in July; Studio to Invest $5 Million for its Safety Protocols (Read Details).

The story revolves around a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But their excitement takes a shocking turn when dinosaurs start wreaking havoc across the island. What follows next are their efforts to survive and escape the dinosaur menace. This eight-episode series will have Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow as its executive producers. Bryce Dallas Howard Fainted While Filming a Stunt Scene in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Watch Video).

Check Out the Teaser

Welcome to the world’s most incredible adventure camp: Camp Cretaceous! Join the adventure as our campers get up close and personal with dinosaurs in the all new series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, coming to @Netflix September 18th. #JurassicWorld #CampCretaceous pic.twitter.com/nQ0VDW4aDM — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) July 28, 2020

The voice cast for the series includes Paul-Mikél Williams as resident dinosaur expert Darius, Jenna Ortega as social media sensation Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as self-appointed VIP Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, and Kausar Mohammed as world-class athlete Yaz. The series premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2020.

