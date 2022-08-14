Popular singer Kailash Kher has shared a video on his Instagram handle requesting his fans and everyone to pray for Raju Srivastava's early recovery and stop spreading rumours. The famous comedian suffered a heart attack on August 10 and was taken to AIIMS, New Delhi. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is critical. Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian on Ventilator Support After Suffering Heart Attack.

In his video, the 'Teri Deewani' singer said: "Namashkar, I am Kailash Kher, Bharat and entire world I request that Raju Srivastava is our family friend and elder brother and a disaster has come upon him. There is deterioration in his health condition due to which he is hospitalised and many people are spreading rumours that he passed away or he is no more." He added: "Please in place of this, pray for his good health as prayers have a lot of power. We at personal level have organised Mahamrityunjaya Mantra by 21 saints." Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Remains on Ventilator, Still in Critical Condition.

In the video, Kher also talks about Raju as a person and how he established himself while coming from a humble background. He noted: "He is a kind of person who established himself coming from a very humble background and people like him are very important in society so pray rather spreading rumours." Earlier, Kher's industry colleagues Shekhar Suman and Sunil Pal had also posted health updates indicating that Srivastava's health condition is stable.

