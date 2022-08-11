Comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after suffering a heart attack, is on ventilator support. Reportedly, he is responding well to the treatment. FYI, Srivastava was admitted yesterday (August 10) after he experienced chest pain and collapsed in gym. Comedian Raju Srivastava Admitted to AIIMS After Heart Attack, Sunil Pal Says He is 'Fine'.

Raju Srivastava Health Update:

#UPDATE | Comedian Raju Srivastava is on ventilator at AIIMS Delhi, he is responding to clinical treatment: Sources He was admitted here yesterday after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. He underwent angioplasty later. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/52YIqQVom0 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

