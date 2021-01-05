India's funny man Kapil Sharma is all set to break out of his comedy zone and make his digital debut with Netflix. Kapil took to Twitter to share the 'auspicious' news with his legion of fans and followers. In fact, a day prior to the announcement, Kapil had teased about announcing something 'auspicious' on December 5 and everyone quickly jumped to conclusions that he was confirming news of his second baby. The Kapil Sharma Show: Anil Kapoor Reveals He Offered 24, Mubarakan and More Projects to Kapil but the Latter Rejected It (Watch Video).

However, the comedian took to social media to announce his digital debut with Netflix. In the video, Kapil, in his element, is seen trying to say the word 'auspicious' but is unable to. The director then tells him to announce the news in Hindi and the actor ends up saying auspicious flawlessly. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Second Baby, View Baby Bump Pics and Video Here.

Check Out the Video Below:

Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon 🤩🥳 this is the auspicious news 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wkdJgOXfrx — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2021

Back in 2020, Kapil had confirmed that he was going to explore the digital genre and had said, "I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number (hahaha). It’s a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon." Well, 2021 is sure looking up for Kapil Sharma. Congratulations!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).