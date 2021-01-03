Days after the release of his thriller film, AK Vs AK, Anil Kapoor will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday (Jan 3). The actor's latest flick has garnered rave reviews from critics and moviegoers. So, with an aim to promote the same, the veteran actor will be part of TKSS. Now, before the episode airs on TV, the makers have shared a glimpse from the night wherein Anil can be seen revealing a lot from his personal and professional life. In a promo, we see Anil listing down the many projects he had offered to Kapil and how he rejected all. The Kapil Sharma Show: Anil Kapoor Jokes About Doing Films That Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan Reject (Watch Video).

The promo starts with Anil complaining to Kapil about why does he reject his offers. He tells Kapil, “I have offered you so many films, you turn them down. Why?” Answering this, Kapil replies, “I was approached for 24 series, I was so happy, but we were starting our new show at that time.” Ahead Kapil adds that he had also approached him for a remake of Woh Saat Din. To which, Anil reminds Kapil that he had also denied doing Mubarakan (2017) and Priyadarshan’s Tezz (2012). AK vs AK Movie Review: Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s Onscreen Rivalry Is Entertaining in Parts in This Meta Black Comic Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Well, this was quite a revelation! Now, we wait when we see these two on the big screen together. FYI, Kapil's Bollywood debut was in the year 2015 with Abbas-Mustan film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He is currently hosting TKSS and also will be seen in a web-series soon. On the other hand, Anil's AK Vs AK is streaming on Netflix and is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).