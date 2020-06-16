Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Karan Tacker Explains Why He Posted Work Content When Everyone Was Mourning the Loss of Sushant Singh Rajput

TV IANS| Jun 16, 2020 07:51 PM IST
Karan Tacker Explains Why He Posted Work Content When Everyone Was Mourning the Loss of Sushant Singh Rajput
Karan Tacker (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Karan Tacker took to Instagram Stories to explain why he posted work-related content at a time when everyone is mourning the loss of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "While it might seem a bit insensitive to some to be putting up work posts given the current situation. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Kriti Sanon’s Pensive and Heartbreaking Note for the Late Actor Makes Netizens Emotional (View Tweets)

But there are some professional commitments that could not be avoided. Thank you for understanding. I am just as shook as you are," Karan explained. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. He was just 34. Vidyut Jammwal Has A Heart-Winning Response When Asked Why He Didn’t Pen Any Remembrance Post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise

His funeral on Monday was attended by his family, who flew in from Patna, and industry colleagues including Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Abhishek Kapoor.

