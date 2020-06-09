Karan Wahi Gets Adorable Birthday Wishes from GF Uditi Singh and Dill Mill Gayye Co-Star Jennifer Winget

Karan Wahi With GF Uditi Singh and Jennifer Winget on other frame (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's actor Karan Wahi's birthday today, and he has received several wishes from netizens on social media, as well as his girlfriend Uditi Singh and "Dill Mill Gayye" co-star Jennifer Winget. Sharing a few throwback pictures of the two, Uditi wrote: "Happy happy birthday my heart." In another post, she wrote: "May your big day be as special as you are to me." Jennifer's post for Karan reminded us of formal English letters one used fo write in schools. [Exclusive] Karan Wahi Birthday Special: Eclectic, Dapper, Dandy With a Cute Smile, Fashion Stylist Kareen Parwani Reveals All of His Experimental Style Streak!

"To @karanwahi Subject: Birthday wishes in 2020 Dear Wahinder, Wishing you the happiest birthday, my dost. We've come a loooong way and gosh, there's still a loooooonger way to go.(Give or take 6 years!?)What to do?!? You are after all, one of the most nicest, funnest and truest friends that's stuck by me through the years!So here's wishing you reactions as over-exaggerated as this, to everything that your heart desires and more. Karan Wahi Is Unaffected By Lockdown, Says He Has Been Living By Himself For 16 Years.

Karan Wahi's GF Uditi Singh's Birthday Wish For the Actor

Jennifer Winget's Birthday Wish For Karan Wahi

Big love and much hugs always, Jenno." Karan Wahi started his acting career with the television show "Remix" 16 years ago, and since then he has worked in several daily soaps, films, web series and reality shows. Recently, he impressed the audience with his performance in theaction drama "Hundred".