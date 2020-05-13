Karan Wahi Is Unaffected By Lockdown, Says He Has Been Living By Himself For 16 Years

Karan Wahi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan Wahi has been in lockdown since March 7 - a little longer than rest of the Indians - after he returned from Spain. While many can't wait for life to return to normalcy, Karan said that this has been his life for a long time now. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that the lockdown has been "just like another day" since he has been living by himself for 16 years now. Hundred: Karan Wahi Reveals He Took Raftaar’s Inputs to Prep Up for His Role in Hotstar Series.

The actor further added, "I’m not doing anything different, and it’s like how others are keeping themselves busy. Even in the normal times, when I didn’t have work, I’d always be at home. The only difference is none of the friends who would visit, can come now.”

Explaining his self-isolation, he said, “So, I’ve been at home since March 7 itself. A few of my projects have been affected. I had something on the acting front, that’s delayed indefinitely now,"

He was also turning producer but plans have changed a little bit now. “Then I was producing a new show, that’s also on hold now. We are actually using the time to write it better, than feel sad about the fact that it’s not going to go on floors right now. It’ll definitely take a hit," he said. 'Remix' Made Me Who I am Today, Says Karan Wahi.

The actor was last seen in the web-series, Hundred. "I did a lot of prep for myself to figure out how Mad-E would speak, how he would conduct himself etc. To figure out the music-based aspects, I sat down with Raftaar paaji and took some inputs since I was working with him on a show at the time," Karan said in an interview with IANS.