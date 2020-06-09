[Exclusive] Karan Wahi Birthday Special: Eclectic, Dapper, Dandy With a Cute Smile, Fashion Stylist Kareen Parwani Reveals All of His Experimental Style Streak!

Karan Wahi Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan Wahi, the chocolate boy of small screen who kickstarted his television career with the 2004 cult show Remix on Star One rose to fame with Dill Mill Gayye, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, anchoring Entertainment Ki Raat and India's Next Superstars with Rithvik Dhanjani in 2018. A Bollywood movie debut with a supporting role in Habib Faisal's romantic comedy film Daawat-e-Ishq (2014) and as a lead in Hate Story 4 (2018) further cemented his presence. On the style front, Karan epitomizes the modern fashion-aware millennial man who has embraced and etched an eclectic, experimental and unconventional personal sense of style. We had a tete a tete with his fashion stylist, Kareen Parwani to delve deeper into Karan's perennially effervescent arsenal. Spelling versatility from the word go, Kareen says, "You can undeniably see Karan owning a great deal of athleisure, and killing it in suits as well, his topmost priority being - comfort. As long as he’s comfortable, Karan looks handsome and charming in anything he dawns upon himself".

On asked if Karan invests himself personally into chalking out the looks in advance, she says, "Each and every look is well thought out including the hues, the mood board and the set or background. We try to keep every look, every appearance of his as diverse as possible." Karan Wahi's style thrives in a bit of wackiness but with the backdrop always being classy and diversifying within the same realm. Here's a closer look. Hundred: Karan Wahi Reveals He Took Raftaar’s Inputs to Prep Up for His Role in Hotstar Series.

The Umang 2020 festivities saw Karan suit up in black Label J Men' Co with a sleek black tie, formal shoes by Niche, gelled hair and stubble.

Giving the subtle pink a spin, Karan donned a suit from Ruchika Punjabi's label, Armor with grey loafers, well-trimmed moustache, beard and gelled up hair.

Giving his glaring yellow monochrome separates of a tee and joggers from Narendra Kumar a break with a printed jacket by Debarghya and Navonil. Quirky accessories of suspenders by Peluche, spectacles by The Monk World and shoes from Rivir upped the look. Spiffed up hair, well-trimmed beard, subtle glam completed his look.

For Anam Mirza's wedding festivities, Karan went ethnic dapper in an Elite Sahab monochrome floral embroidered sherwani. Subtle and signature vanity completed his look.

Karan teamed a yellow tee with a printed jogger-jacket set with white sneakers from Sketchers. Signature subtle glam allowed his quirky style ample attention.

Karan teamed a graphic printed tee with eclectic printed jogger-jacket set from The Quirk Box with a GC wristwatch and high tops from Zara. Spiffy hair, well-kept moustache and beard completed his look.

A white tee teamed with a printed Gucci jogger-jacket set were teamed with Sketchers white kicks, messy hair and signature glam. Asha Negi Reveals that Karan Wahi Has Donated His Entire Current Savings to Help Aid in COVID-19 Crisis.

Karan gave his all-black monotony a worthy break with a red-white oversized jacket by Benetton with white high tops and glasses by Kosch.

Karan teamed a tee with camo cargos, layering the look with a bomber jacket by SyZyGy and Alberto Torresi combat boots. Puffed up hair, signature subtle glam accompanied.

A casual sporty vibe of a tee-cargos was layered with a printed mustard yellow jacket by The Source, kicks from Sketchers, and glasses by Kosch. 'Remix' Made Me Who I am Today, Says Karan Wahi.

Kareen concludes by saying that his signature style is dominated by a fondness for black suits, a go-to look at any point in time - a crisp black suit with a slim or bow tie. Classy and boyish, both in equal measures, here's wishing Karan Wahi a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.