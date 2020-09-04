All's well that ends well is what fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are feeling these days. While reports state that the show will be shutting shop in November, nobody from the Kasautii... Team has confirmed nor denied the news. However, a few days back, it was reported that Parth is not quitting the show and that Ekta has managed to convince her Anurag to stay back. However, it has come at a price if reports are to be believed. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Despite Lead Actor Parth Samthaan Staying On, Channel Decides to Shut the Erica Fernandes - Karan Patel Starrer.

As per reports in ABP, in order to retain Parth Samthaan, the makers have met all of his demands, which include shooting for only 5 days a week and also a per-day pay raise. In fact, shortly after news of Parth quitting the show had made it to the news, there were also reports of how Erica Fernandes too had put down her papers. However, the lady had refuted these rumours. Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s New Season Of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya To Take Over Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Time Slot?.

Parth had reportedly put down his papers last month and his last day was supposed to be in September. The actor was apparently not happy with his role being sidelined to give more footage to Prerna and Rishab Bajaj's story. It was also reported that In fact, Ekta had even shortlisted a few names from the industry but was keener on retaining Parth as Anurag. Looks like retaining Parth has come at a price.

