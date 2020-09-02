Television is a LIT space currently, as, amid the lockdown, people are mostly inside their homes binging on their favourite daily soap. Adding to this, we all know how recently a rap song featuring Kokilaben, Gopi Bahu and Rashi created a stir online and also made the makers of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya come up with season two. Even a promo of SNS 2 starring Devoleena Bhattacharjee was out after the same. Having said that, another serial that has been making noise for all the wrong reasons is Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Karan Patel's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Well, now as per the latest report in TOI, SNS 2 might replace Kasautii. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Despite Lead Actor Parth Samthaan Staying On, Channel Decides to Shut the Erica Fernandes - Karan Patel Starrer.

"It will be moved from its current time slot to either late night or early prime time. In all probabilities Saath Nibhana Saathiya Season 2 will take its current time slot," the source told the portal. Well, both the shows are from Star Plus and this news can be very much true. Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 currently airs on the channel at 8 PM IST. And so if the above report is true, it means that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will take over Ekta Kapoor's love saga's time slot. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Makes a Comeback As Gopi Bahu And Drops A Hint About 'Gehna' (Watch Video).

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya season one used to air on Star Plus in the evening and had made 7 PM timeslot, the new prime time slot. With Kasautii's fate looking not-so-good and SNS 2 daily soap being one of the most talked thing right now, it'll be interesting to see the shifts in the respective shows timings. Stay tuned!

