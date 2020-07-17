Like they say 'the show must go on', even though Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu is home, recuperating from COVID-19, the remaining cast and crew, whose results have come back negative for the pandemic, will start shooting for the show from July 17 onward. As soon as news of Parth contracting the pandemic came to light on July 12, the shooting of the show was halted and all the actors and crew members were asked to get themselves tested. Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Everyone Who Came In Contact With Him To Get Themselves Tested (View Post).

Reports of actors Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey, came back negative and they have given the green light to begin shooting. However, despite testing negative, both Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif will not be returning to shoot anytime soon. While Erica revealed that she wants to get another test done after a self-quarantine period of 7-10 days in order to get back accurate results, Aamna's staff member tested positive for the pandemic and hence, she will be returning to shoot only after quarantining herself. Erica Fernandes To Take COVID-19 Test Again, Reveals She Will Self-Quarantine For A While Before Resuming Work.

And now, as per reports in SpotboyE, the makers, with the aim of starting shoots today, got the sets sanitised as per the BMC norms and have also put in place all the Government-issued SoPs to begin shooting for the daily soap once again. Unfortunately, 4 staff working at the Klick Nixon studios in Chandivali, where Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is being shot, also tested positive for COVID-19. We wish those recovering from the pandemic a speedy recovery.

