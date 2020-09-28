Entertainment is gradually returning to where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. One such much-awaited return is Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show is in its 12th season which will start airing from today. We all know how this show happens. Amitabh Bachchan hosts it in his inimitable style, contestants play the fastest fingers first, the winner takes the hot seat and then the game begins. There are lifelines, audience poll, Phone a friend, 50:50 and something that has been introduced since a few seasons now is expert advice. There's always a gallery full of the audience cheering the contestants and the host. But owing to a global pandemic, a lot of rules have changed and so has the show. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Is One of the Most Comfortable Superstars to Work with, Says His Stylist

Kaun Banega Crorepati will air from 9 pm onwards every weekday. The entire process from registration to selection has been done virtually. The team didn't go to shoot any video of the contestant showing their back story. Instead, the participants were asked to shoot their own videos and send them.

Rather than 10 contestants, there will only be eight and they are placed at a considerable distance from one another. Amitabh Bachchan will not welcome the contestants by hugging or by greeting them with a handshake. Instead, there will be an elbow bump, Bachchan's new way of greeting the participants.

There will be no audience poll. With no in-studio audience, the whole point of this lifeline is gone. We still aren't sure if they have replaced it with some other lifeline. We wonder why they decided to do away with the audience poll. Most of the country plays the game on SonyLIV while it's still on the air. The votes of the same could have been used for the audience poll like how it is tabulated during reality shows.

Here’s an exclusive look at #KBCKiDuniya, a comeback made by the team during these testing times of a setback. Tune in to #KBC12 starting 28th September at 9 PM only on Sony TV. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/2H2XlOdINb — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 26, 2020

Where to watch it:

KBC 12 will go on air from today at 9 pm on Sony. You can either catch it there or on SonyLIV. Jio and Airtel users can watch it LIVE on their apps for free.

