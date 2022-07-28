Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been rocking the BARC charts for quite some weeks now. The action and stunts performed by contestants are extremely entertaining and the audience cannot have enough of watching the reality show. The host of the show, Rohit Shetty keeps the audience engaged by not only motivating the performers and sharing his thoughts on the stunts but also his tongue-in-cheek humour. This weekend will be funfilled as the audience will get to witness some funny banters between Rohit and two participants Rubina Dilaik and Nishant Bhat. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Shares Why She Said ‘Yes’ to Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Show.

It will so happen that Nishant will share about a dream he had about Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla. He will share that he dreamt that Abhinav not only went bald but also had a long tail starting from his head.

Rohit will then tell him that he has something similar for Rubina. He will get a mouse and will introduce it as Shakal. He will challenge Rubina to kiss the mouse and tough the actress will initially fear she will finally give in to it leaving others in splits watching her reaction after kissing the mouse. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Screams ‘It’s Hurting’ While Performing an Icy Stunt (Watch Promo Video).

Khatron Ke Khiladi has always projected unique stunts and the contestants have tried to perform it perfectly with their daredevil attitude. The episode will air on this weekend, July 30 2022 at 9:00 pm. Keep reading LatestLY for more information from the world of television.

