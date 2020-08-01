Khatron Ke Khiladi's All-Stars version has been in the news since February 2020. First titled KKK: All-Stars and then Khatron Ke Khiladi: Reloaded, the show that was recently announced, was titled Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India for the entire season will be shot in India itself. This season's winning prize will also include a 'Champion's Jacket'. Starring some of the best and strongest performers from previous seasons, KKK: Made In India will premiere on Colors at 9 pm from August 1, 2020. Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India: Farah Khan Steps In As Interim Host of Rohit Shetty's Adventure Reality Show (Deets Inside).

This season will see names like Karan Patel, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Jay Bhanushali and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The latter's wife and KKK9 participant Bharti Singh will also be joining the show from next week as a wildcard. Hina Khan was approached for the show but she turned down the offer. Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India: Bharti Singh Roped In As Wildcard Contestant; To Re-Unite With Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa (Deets Inside).

And now, here are some of the 'shocking' promos of the show that have been released and make us await eagerly for the stunt reality show to start.

Check Them Out Below:

The One With Shocks:

The One With All The Screams:

The One With The New Host:

In other news, filmmaker Farah Khan will be filling in for Rohit Shetty for the first two episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India as the director had to fly to Hyderabad owing to prior commitments. However, he will be returning as the host from episode 3 of the adventure reality show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2020 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).