Kinshuk Mahajan Birthday: From Sapna Babul Ka... Bidai to Naagin 2, Roles of the Actor That We Admire

Actor Kinshuk Mahajan is the good guy that you want to see in your daily soaps. Well known to have played the good guy in most of his shows, Kinshuk has not failed to impress us. With a few baddie and grey roles here and there, the actor, who became a household name with Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, has played a huge variety of roles in his 13-year long career. And on the occasion of Kinshuk Mahajan turning 34 on April 17, 2020, here are a few roles of the actor which are our favourite.

Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai

Did you know that producer Rajan Shahi did not audition for the role of Ranvir Rajvansh in Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai? That was because the producer loved Kinshuk in Kaajjal and was super impressed. Sapna... put Kinshuk on the map for the actor played the complex character of Ranvir and created a place for himself in the hearts of the audience.

Afsar Bitiya

Just like in typical daily soaps, the bad boy falls for the good girl. Pintu Singh (Kinshuk Mahajan) bullies the good, studious and ambitions Krishna (Mitali Nag) who wants to become a Block Development Officer. After developing feelings for Krishna, the awaara Pintu Singh crosses many hurdles to help his lady love fulfil her bachpan ka sapna and they end up falling for each other. This role saw Kinshuk bring out his rustic portrayal and he was loved and accepted.

Naagin 2

Kinshuk played Rudra, an icchadaari naag in Naagin 2, who comes to Shivangi's (Mouni Roy) aid when Shehsha (Adaa Khan) and Yamini (Sudha Chandran) try to kill her. Rudra too, just like Shivangi wants to take revenge from Yamini for killing his wife.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

Kinshuk entered Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka after the show took a leap of 6 years. He plays Ishaan Khanna, Mishti's best friend who harbours feelings for her. After going through ups and downs, when Mishti has to pick from her ex-husband who cheated on her and her best friend who stood by her, she walks away with Ishaan and marries him. Kinshuk's portrayal of the big-hearted and understanding friend and fiance in Silsila won him a lot of fans. Happy Birthday, Kinshuk!