2020 has been a tough year for the entertainment industry. However, amid all the sad news here and there, a few good news have also been around. While a couple of celebs announced their pregnancy, on the other hand, there have also been a few who became proud parents to a baby girl or boy. Among them, it was Kumkum Bhagya's Shika Singh and hubby Karan Shah who embraced parenthood on June 16. Although the actress had shared this news on her social media handles, she never revealed the face of her little tot. And now, on August 18, Shikha introduced her darling princess to the world with a stunning post. Kumkum Bhagya Actress Shikha Singh and husband Karan Shah Blessed With A Baby Girl! Couple Names Their Child As Alayna (View Pic).

Sharing a mother-daughter moment on Instagram, the picture shared by Singh is warm and will make you smile for sure. In the pic, we can see Shika playing with her daughter Alayna and it's indeed perfect. "The way u look at me makes me wonder, what did I do to have you in my life. U are heavenly, angelic, dramatic & somewhat forever hungry.....,: she captioned the heartwarming post. Must say, the little one looks adorbs! Kumkum Bhagya's Shikha Singh On Being Replaced By Reyhna Pandit: 'It Is Unfair to Expect the Production House to Wait For Me to Resume Work'.

Check Out The Post Of Shikha Singh Below:

Shikha used to essay the role of a villain on Kumkum Bhagya but now has been replaced by Reyhna Pandit. Earlier in an interview with TOI, she had said," I didn’t quit the show and was hoping to get back to work in January 2021, but I think it is unfair to expect the production house to wait for me till then. Also, I can’t resume work during the COVID-19 crisis, with a newborn at home.” Stay tuned!

