Actress Shikha Singh, who recently welcomed her first child, baby girl Alayna with husband Karan Shah was recently replaced by actress Reyhna Pandit in Kumkum Bhagya. Shikha had played the role of Aaliya Mehra ever since the show's inception back in 2014 and had bagged a massive amount of fans, despite her negative role in the show. However, with shoots resuming and Shikha being on her maternity break, the makers had to replace the actress. Kumkum Bhagya Actress Shikha Singh and husband Karan Shah Blessed With A Baby Girl! Couple Names Their Child As Alayna (View Pic).

Clarifying that she had not quit the show and was infact looking forward to working soon, the actress went on to say that she understood the tight spot that makers were in too. "I haven’t been officially informed yet, about being replaced. I didn’t quit the show and was hoping to get back to work in January 2021, but I think it is unfair to expect the production house to wait for me till then. Also, I can’t resume work during the COVID-19 crisis, with a newborn at home," revealed Shikha to Bombay Times. EXCLUSIVE: Reyhna Pandit Confirms Playing The New Aaliya Mehra In Kumkum Bhagya! (Deets Inside).

She went on to add, "I am going to miss my colleagues, as it was fun shooting for Kumkum Bhagya. But, as they say, the show has to go on and I wish them all the best."

View this post on Instagram Sex & the city! #ladies #kumkumbhagya A post shared by Shikha Singh Shah (@shikhasingh) on May 22, 2019 at 11:46pm PDT

Meanwhile, Reyhna, whose on-going show Manmohini will soon wrap up, is glad to be getting good work in the industry, in times where many don't have a job. While confirming that she had stepped into the role of Aaliya in Kumkum Bhagya, Reyhna had told us that she was excited to start this new journey and that she would bring her own USP to the show.

