Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon met on the reality show, Bigg Boss 7, and sparks flew within the first week. The two became romantically involved, even walking out of the house for each other - although, Gauahar went on to win the season. But, their romance was not meant to last long and they broke up some time after the reality show ended. Maybe the real life was tougher to deal with than the reality show. Now, Gauahar is all set to get married to her new beau Zaid Darbar, with whom she has been posting pics on social media for quite some time now. Gauahar Khan Shares an Adorable Pre Wedding Video Featuring Fiancé Zaid Darbar One Week Before Their Wedding.

Kushal is very happy for Gauahar and her husband to-be. In an interview with ETimes, he said "If she invites me to her wedding, I would love to go. But, I think I will be shooting that time, so I am not sure if I will be able to attend the wedding or not,"

Asked about his plans to settle down, he said, "I don't know! When is the right time to get married, I will. As of now, I have no idea where my better half is. I just hope that whenever I find her, she should have a good heart."

Gauahar was a special guest on the latest season of Bigg Boss. On the premiere episode, host Salman Khan had teased her about her time with Kushal. He even reminded her that he had warned her what would happen. Gauhar had laughed off the moment. While she was inside the house, Zaid had talked to the media and dropped hints about getting married this year.

