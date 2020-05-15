Kushal Tandon’s ‘Arranged Affairs’: Beyhadh Actor Opens Up on His Marriage Plans and Choice of Life Partner (Deets Inside)

Kushal Tandon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Be it a television or a Bollywood star, fans are always curious to know about their love lives. While some stars talk it out loud about her pyaar, some keep it a secret and play peek-a-boo with their fans. A few days ago, we had heard from the independent Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh about her marriage plans, and how it's TV hottie, Kushal Tandon who has spilt some juicy gossip on the same subject. In his latest interview, the hunk revealed that he does not mind an arranged marriage. However, the cherry on the cake moment came in when he expressed that his family is already looking for a girl for him. He also said he is not keen on marrying a girl from the industry. Kushal Tandon Was Approached for Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 But Here's Why He Rejected it.

In his interview with Times of India, when he was quizzed if he is open for some love in his life, the actor said, "Frankly speaking, I don’t mind, and my parents too are looking for a suitable girl for me. And I have been very clear now that I do not want to marry a girl from the industry. The reason is that we should have something different to talk about and not the same industry thing when we are home after work. Also, I am ready for an arranged or a love marriage, anything.” Kushal Tandon Wants TikTok to Be Banned in India Completely, Says ‘The Whole World Is F***d by China but People Won’t Stop Making Videos’.

Well, we are sure as Kushal is not looking for a girl from the showbiz, after reading the above piece of news, many fangirls would be in a hurry mode to marry him. *giggles*. In the same chat when he was asked about what he mostly does amid the lockdown, he replied, "I have my own boy’s den, where everything is available and I love staying there. Plus, I love to exercise, so I have a small gym, where I do my workout. In short, everything is sorted.” Stay tuned!