Drama continues to escalate in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 as Episode 4 delivers an emotional rollercoaster with twists that promise even more drama ahead. The episode opens with police arriving at Shanti Niketan to arrest Angad (Rohit Suchanti) in a suspected drunk driving case. The timing couldn’t be worse, as the family had just wrapped up Tulsi (Smriti Irani) and Mihir’s (Amar Upadhyay) 38th wedding anniversary celebration. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Premiere X Reactions: Netizens Get Nostalgic As They React to Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s Return, Say ‘Golden Era of Television Is Back!’

Angad Blames Friend Sameer in Accident Case

The blood report confirms Angad was involved in an accident, but he vehemently denies being drunk or behind the wheel. While Mihir stands by his son, Tulsi refuses to believe him. At the police station, Angad finally names the actual driver and his friend Sameer, claiming he’s being framed. Mihir believes him, but Tulsi remains firm.

Angad Not Tulsi-Mihir’s Son?

Back at home, tensions rise further. Gayatri Chachi adds fuel to the fire, claiming only Hemant can save the family’s reputation. Mihir agrees to sign Angad’s bail papers prepared by Hemant, but Tulsi stops him in time, reminding him of the Virani family’s principles. That’s when Gayatri Chachi drops a bombshell: Angad, along with Pari and Ritik, are not Tulsi and Mihir’s biological children. Tulsi had adopted them after her sister Kesar passed away. Despite the revelation, the children emotionally defend Tulsi, saying she never treated them any differently. Smriti Irani Returns With ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Reboot After 25 Years, Cast Members Talk About 'Kyunki 2.'

Watch ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Promo:

Maharashtrian Girl Linked to Angad’s Case in Shocking Twist

In a parallel track, a young Maharashtrian girl is seen protecting a sacred plant during a rainstorm mirroring Tulsi’s action. She is later revealed to be the sister of the traffic police officer who helped delete the CCTV footage to shield Sameer. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Nirvaan Anandd Joins Smriti Irani’s Reboot Show As Ajay, Son-in-Law of the Virani Family.

Will She Expose the Truth?

In the precap, the girl learns about her brother's role in the illegal cover-up. Whether she will come forward to prove Angad’s innocence remains to be seen. The episode leaves viewers hooked with family secrets, emotional confrontations and a strong undercurrent of mystery and moral conflict. Watch the latest episode of Kyunki 2 on StarPlus and JioHotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2025 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).