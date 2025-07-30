The wait is finally over! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi Season 2 premiered on July 29, 2025. The iconic TV serial marked the return of actress and politician Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani, along with actor Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani. The first episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 aired at 10:30 pm on Star Plus, the same channel that aired the original series in 2000. Following the highly anticipated premiere, fans were thrilled and somewhat emotional to see their favourite character return to the television screens after a long hiatus. Several netizens took to social media to share their thoughts about the show's return and first episode. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Premiere: Smriti Irani, Ektaa Kapoor Retain OG Vibe of Season 1, TV Show Begins With Similar Opening Scene.

Fans Celebrate After ‘KyuNki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Premieres on TV

The return of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi brought a wave of nostalgia among fans. The first episode of the Ektaa Kapoor-backed show was about the introduction of the characters. However, the spice and drama will soon follow. Fans who watched the first episode of the show took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings.

Watch the First Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), users were happy to see the reunion of lead characters Tulsi and Mihir. Others reminisced about the iconic title track of the serial. Others recalled the time when they watched the original series. A user wrote, "No words can describe the feeling. It’s pure nostalgia. So many real life memories associated with ‘Kyunki’. That golden era of television is back!" Another wrote, "Karan-nandini look so cute together, it's a treat to watch them together." Smriti Irani Returns With ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Reboot After 25 Years, Cast Members Talk About 'Kyunki 2'.

Netizens React to ‘Kyunki SaaS Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Premiere

About ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’

Backed by 'Indian Television Queen' Ektaa Kapoor, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bhau Thi 2 also marks the return of OG cast members Hiten Tejwani, Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shakti Anand and Gauri Pradhan. The show also features Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi and Tanisha Mehta among others.

