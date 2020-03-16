Last Man Standing and The Orville Production Shut Down By Disney Over Coronavirus Scare

Still From Last Man Standing and The Orville Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

All Disney TV Studios series, including Last Men, Standing and The Orville, have shut down productions for three weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Tim Allen-fronted comedy Last Man Standing was hoping to complete the shooting of its eighth season amid the escalating COVID-19 crisis, reported Deadline. With two days to go for a wrap, the studio on Sunday chose to suspend production. The sitcom had already decided to forego live audience for the finale. The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill’s Netflix Series Production in London Halted Due to Coronavirus Scare.

Its producers are leaving some room open to resume work for the final two days and finish the episode. Seth MacFarlane's space dramedy "The Orville", which is moving from Fox to Hulu for its upcoming third season, was already looking for a break in the past few days. Coronavirus Effect! Orlando Bloom Returns Home Safely After His Upcoming Series Carnival Row’s Shoot Halts, Urges Fans to Practise Hand Wash.

CBS sitcom "The Neighborhood" and NBC single-camera comedy "Superstore" also halted productions. They have no plans to return and film the finales when the coronavirus threat subsides.