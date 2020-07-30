Lisa Kudrow turns 57! The actress is known for her amazing acting talent and the bunch of stellar work that she has done in various projects. However, we all know that she is best known for her role of 'Phoebe Buffay' in the long-running ultra-popular sitcom, FRIENDS. Phoebe is one of the quirkiest characters in the world of sitcoms and her dialogues are way too iconic to not use in the daily life.

She is funny, direct, sarcastic and beautiful in her own way. Often, it is Chandler Bing character that is known for the sarcasm aspect. However, one cannot over look Phoebe's streak of sarcasm throughout the ten seasons. Here are some of the moments that a true fan of Friends will instantly relate to!

When You Have a Big Group Of Friends-

They Don't Know That We Know They Know We Know!

Mood Always-

I Wish I Could But I Don't Want To

Everyone Right Now-

It's So Exhausting, Waiting For Death!

True Words Taught By Pheebs About 'Friends'-

Boyfriend and Girlfriends, Come And Go, But This Is For Life!

When Your BFF Cooks-

Sweet Lord! This Is What Evil Must Taste Like...

When You Can't 'Unsee' Something-

My Eyes, My Eyes!

To That Annoying Person In The Room-

I Have To Go Before I Put Your Head Through a Wall

Gentle Reminder To All Girls-

You Are The Boss Of You!

These were some of the amazing lines mouthed by the talented star. Tell us your favourite one in the comments section below!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).