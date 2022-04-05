Poonam Pandey always grabs the limelight either with her pictures or controversies. Now on the show Lock Upp she did it again by going topless in front of the camera on the show. Last week, while she was the nominated and quite upset with the fact. Hence she went in front of the camera and requested her fans to save her, but that's not it, furthermore she promised that if she gets saved she'll remove her T-shirt. Lock Upp: ‘Seductress Princess’ Poonam Pandey Promises To Entertain The Viewers In Her Style (Watch Video).

During the judgement day, by all love and luck, she got saved. Everyone thought she was faking it, but she didn't. Eventually while there were no inmates present she took off her T-shirt. Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Re-Enters the Kangana Ranaut Reality Show, Dances to ‘Bole Chudiyan’ (Watch Video).

She also stated: "I kept my promise of removing the T-shirt and I can't go beyond this, as this show is watched by different age groups and I don't want to do something which will bring mine and the show's reputation down."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2022 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).