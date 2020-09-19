The Madhurima Tuli and Ssharad Malhotra-starrer short film Pasta will release digitally on September 25. Directed by Vibhuti Narayan, the film is a romantic drama that mirrors the state of urban marriages in India. Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli Reveals She Was Bullied in School, Says Girls Would Call Her ‘Behenji’

"‘Pasta' is about how a small misunderstanding can ruin a healthy relationship. I was really kicked about the project and about being cast with Ssharad, as I really admire him as an actor. Madhurima Tuli Birthday Special: 6 Pictures Of The Bigg Boss 13 Beauty In Lehenga Cholis That Will Make You Want To Steal Her Desi Wardrobe (View Pics)

Our director Vibhuti and the entire team was an absolute pleasure to work with," said Madhurima, former "Bigg Boss 13" contestant, about the film, to be released on Ullu app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2020 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).