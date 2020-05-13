Madhurima Tuli Birthday Special: 6 Pictures Of The Bigg Boss 13 Beauty In Lehenga Cholis That Will Make You Want To Steal Her Desi Wardrobe (View Pics)

Madhurima Tuli Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram, File Image)

Actress Madhurima Tuli rose to fame with her role as Tanu in Zee Tv's Kumkum Bhagya. However, she left the show mid-way to pursue a career in movies where she has been a part of Baby, Naam Shabana and Humari Adhuri Kahani among other Tamil and Kannada films. Fans of the actress did not miss her much on the small screen for she soon returned to the small screen to play the titular role in Ekta Kapoor's Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gatha. Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli Chops Off Her Long Tresses, Flaunts Priyanka Chopra Inspired Look Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

And on the eve of the actress turning a year older on May 13, 2020, here are some desi looks of Madhurima, that we want to steal and replicate IRL. If only we could pull them off like her... Bigg Boss 13's Vishal Aditya Singh Says He's Still Friends with Ex-Girlfriend, Madhurima Tuli.

Blinging It Up For The Ramp:

The Classic Black and Gold Combination:

Indo-Western Pastels Can Never Go Wrong:

The 'Go Green With Envy' Lehenga:

The Perfect Bridal Makeover Ensemble:

All Things Simple, Subtle and Bright:

View this post on Instagram 💫💛 A post shared by Madhurima Tuli (@madhurimatuli) on Nov 23, 2019 at 3:23am PST

Well, all of Madhurima Tuli's gorgeous lehenga pictures definitely make us want to go 'TV pe breaking news... haayere mera ghaagra... ' Madhurima Tuli won the Miss Uttaranchal pageant when in college and began her career in acting in 2008. And in her 12-year long career, Madhurima has established herself pretty well, with having acted in many movies and television shows, along with 3 reality shows. Here's to many more years of work Accomplishments for the birthday girl. Happy Birthday, Madhurima!