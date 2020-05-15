Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli Reveals She Was Bullied in School, Says Girls Would Call Her 'Behenji’

Madhurima Tuli (Photo Credits: Insta)

Television actress Madhurima Tuli needs no introduction. She is a popular face from the showbiz world who rose to fame by playing princess Chandrakanta in the serial by the same name. However, her fanbase multiplied after she made her presence felt on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, the TV starlet revealed some dark past from her school days. In a bare-all confession, Tuli expressed how after shifting her base to Dehradun from Odisha she was bullied at school over her English language and also dressing sense. Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli's Wrong Wikipedia Deets Get Her To Have Two Birthdays in the Same Year; Actress Clarifies The Real Date and It Ain't May 13.

Madhurima said, "In school, I was bullied a lot. I was from Odisha and then I came to Dehradun. When I went to Dehradun, I really didn’t have a good dressing sense or even speak proper English. People used to talk and girls would comment, ‘Arre, kitni behenji hai,’ ‘she is so LS (low society)." However, she also addressed how the scenes changed after she won Miss Uttaranchal pageant where the bullies then started to become her friends. "But after I became Miss Uttaranchal, they all became my friends. They bullied me a lot. But I think it did me good. I became a confident person," she added. Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Assaults Vishal Aditya Singh With A Frying Pan (Watch Video).

In the same chat, she also opened up on how she was good at sports and had also gotten selected for state-level cricket. She said, "I was into sports and thought it will need a lot of hardwork. Didn’t know that acting also requires a lot of hardwork. I was selected for state-level cricket. At the same time I got a call for Miss Uttaranchal in Dehradun. I opted for that and won the contest. Then Bombay dream happened." Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli Chops Off Her Long Tresses, Flaunts Priyanka Chopra Inspired Look Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

Well, we love how candidly the girl opened up about her past and takes it as a morale-boosting phase in her life. Apart from BB 13, Madhurima Tuli was also part of dancing show Nach Baliye 9 with ex Vishal Aditya Singh. She also has entertained audiences by playing different roles in Kumkum Bhagya, Rang Badalti Odhani, 24 and more. Stay tuned.