Countless devotees have reached Maha Kumbh in the last few weeks. Joining the list of pilgrims, television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor also visited Prayagraj to take a holy dip. Maha Kumbh 2025: Jaya Prada Takes Holy Dip With Son at Triveni Sangam, Praises PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for ‘Commendable’ Event Planning (Watch Video).

Ektaa Kapoor used her official Instagram handle to share a few sneak peeks of the visit with her InstaFam. She was seen making the most of her time during her trip. In the video shared by Ekta, TVF's founder Arunabh Kumar can also be seen.

Ektaa Kapoor Shares Sneak Peeks of Her Spiritual Journey in Prayagraj

Few days back, the TV mogul took to social media to share a nostalgic video. The clip showed her gazing at a poster of her legendary father, Jeetendra, displayed on a wall. An elated Ektaa Kapoor captioned the post, “Went to see a movie! Saw the one person who I love, adore, and admire on a wall! So happy!!! #smalljoys #daddysgirl.”

In the clip, Ektaa Kapoor could be heard saying, “Going to watch a film and seeing your dad as one of the legends on a poster there…feeling proud.”

On a different note, Ektaa Kapoor’s production venture, The Sabarmati Report received praise from several prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of The Sabarmati Report. I commend the makers of the film for their effort."

Expressing her gratitude, Ektaa Kapoor also penned on social media, “A moment of immense pride as The Sabarmati Report reaches the highest office! Thank you, Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, for your kind words and encouragement. We are deeply grateful Sir @narendramodi ji.” Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Director Sanoj Mishra in THIS Film! Shooting To Begin Soon (Watch Video).

The Sabarmati Report features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in the primary roles. The project is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident took place on 27th February, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

