On the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Wednesday (February 2), actress Shehnaaz Gill seeked divine blessings at the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Maharashtra. Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures. The first was a photo of Shehnaaz, dressed in Indian wear, posing in front of the temple with folded hands. What Can You Eat on Maha Shivratri 2025 Fasting Day? 7 Food Items That You Can Consume While Observing Mahashivratri Vrat.

The second was a picture showing Shehnaaz with a gentle smile sitting near a stone Shiva Lingam, which is decorated with offerings such as marigold flowers and leaves. She is dressed in a dark purple outfit with a cream-colored dupatta draped over her head, signifying reverence. She is touching the Shiva Lingam with one hand while looking at the camera. For the caption, she wrote: “Om Namah Shivaay.” Mahashivratri 2025 Celebration Videos: From Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, Devotees Offer Prayer To Celebrate Maha Shivratri, the Great Night of Shiva.

Shehnaaz Gill at Trimbakeshwar Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

The Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in the town of Trimbak, 28 km from the city of Nashik. It is dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva and is one of the twelve jyotirlingas where the Hindu genealogy registers at Trimbakeshwar, Maharashtra are kept. The origin of the sacred Godavari River is near Trimbak.

Earlier this month, Shehnaaz was in Melbourne. She had shared a video of herself embracing the serene vibes of the city while effortlessly blending traditional elegance with the rainy atmosphere. The Honsla Rakh actress was seen vibing to the song "Fell For You." For the caption, Shehnaaz wrote, “Maroon vibes in the rain of Melbourne.”

On the work front, Gill is gearing up for the release of her next project, Ikk Kudi, which also marks her debut as a producer. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi-language film is set to be released on June 13. The actress was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's movie Vicky and Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

The actress gained widespread recognition after competing on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she finished in third place. She has since appeared in several successful Punjabi films, including Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala, Daaka and Honsla Rakh. In 2023, she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

