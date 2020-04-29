Maniesh Paul Reveals His Mantra of Staying Fit During COVID-19 Lockdown

Maniesh Paul (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Actor-host Maniesh Paul is making sure that his fitness is not affected during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. In this difficult phase, his family is staying indoors, and Maniesh has found a new way to burn some calories. "While I am missing the shoot of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' as well as the young contestants, I understand the need to stay indoors. Maniesh Paul Hosts an Interactive Game Show for Flipkart Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

I knew I'll not be able to go to the gym when the lockdown was eminent, but I wanted to work out every day and so, I bought some gym equipment," said the host of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs". "Come what may, me and my wife wanted to stay fit during this quarantine phase. I brought dumbbells, benches and rods -- everything home," he added. He also shared that his wife is into functional training. COVID-19: Sonam Kapoor, Aanand L Rai, Maniesh Paul Pledge Donations to PM, CM Relief Funds.

"We are doing lot of planks, push-ups, ab crunches and so on as well. In fact, every day for cardio, we are walking down 10 floors and then we climb up again. We repeat this for 20 minutes in a day and make sure that we cover everything," he said.