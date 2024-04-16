Guy Ritchie's latest, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, is generating positive buzz! This action-comedy spy flick, co-written by Ritchie himself, takes inspiration from Damien Lewis' 2014 book Churchill's Secret Warriors. While the film offers a fictionalised take on Operation Postmaster, it promises explosive entertainment. Starring Henry Cavill, Eiza González and more, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is sure to be a thrill ride. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Henry Cavill Shares Dashing New Pics With 'Wonderful Chaps' Alexander Pettyfer and Hero Fiennes Tiffin On Insta.

Variety: "If anything, this dimension of the plot seems the least developed, seeing as how audiences have grown desensitized to rogue agents disregarding the formalities (and laws) of war. It doesn’t entirely track such a mission might be frowned upon back home, though it does make things slightly more exciting, since the British Navy can’t come to their aid — and in fact, are standing by to arrest and court martial Gus and his cohorts, should they be caught."

THR: "That plot implies high-stakes wartime exploits and valor, which is what the nominal action-comedy depicts. But Ritchie’s handle on the material is lackadaisical and low on tension. It doesn’t help that pretty much every Nazi encountered and killed by the Postmaster team — and there are hordes of them — is so bumbling and slow to react that they never pose much of a threat." The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Trailer: Henry Cavill Undertakes Unauthorised Mission to Neutralise German U-Boat in Guy Ritchie's Upcoming Action Comedy (Watch Trailer).

Watch The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Trailer:

The Wrap: "Cavill, rocking a beautifully curly mustache, is clearly enjoying himself. “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson seems born to murder bad guys (on camera). The whole cast is having a wonderful time. It’s a hangout movie about taking down white supremacists, en masse and with violent glee. It’s hard not to get swept up in this film’s simple pleasures."

