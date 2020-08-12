Actor Mohit Malik has started shooting for his upcoming show, an untitled love story based on couple and their turmoil during the lockdown, which is going to hit the small screen very soon. While the lockdown proved to be a refreshing break for Mohit who wrapped up his 2 year long stint on Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala in February, the actor is now very happy to finally get back to work, and also feels that this is the correct time to do so. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Mohit Malik Undergoes Six Stitches Yet Continues Shoot With an Injured Hand.

Speaking about the current environment on set during these times, Mohit shares,"The team on set is ensuring that all safety measures and protocols are in place. From the time we step onto set till the time we leave, regular temperature checks, sanitization and use of the oximeter is well conducted. The team is also very low on count, with not too many people present on set. Social distancing is also maintained promptly by everybody here, and the minute the shot is over we are all back to wearing our masks again."

When asked if the new normal on sets fees normal or not, Mohit reveals, "It does feel strange and odd to be shooting under such uncertain circumstances. I am someone who has always been used to a set full of people, where I can gauge their reactions after a shot and even discuss with them on how things could be improvised, but due to the new norms now in place, these things are not possible at all. Though this is the time when you have to be self dependant and realize what is important for your own safety. So I really feel that we all need to at the end of the day do our bit during this phase by keeping safe not only for ourselves, but for others around us too! Luckily, everyone here on our set is doing just that."

Ask him about his new project, an excited Mohit shares, "I am very happy to resume work again. I am someone who cannot stay away from acting or a shooting set for long. I am somewhat of a workaholic, and my work is what gives me immsense happiness. If I am away from work for long, it just doesn't make me feel good at all! Being on set, in character and shooting just takes me to my happy place, and really energizes me so well! My last show had me shoot for it for a good 2 years, and now due to the locdown I even got a much deserved 6 month break which I feel was good enough. So finally going back to work after a long break is a great feeling!".

