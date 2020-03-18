MTV Roadies Fame Navjyot Gurudatta Enters the Golden Book of World Records For This Feat That Will Make Every Sikh Proud!

Navjyot Gurudatta (Photo Credits: YouTube)

It is indeed a proud moment for Navjyot Gurudatta and we bet, it will make every Sikh proud! The MTV Roadies fame has entered the Golden Book of World Records! He has created history by waving the Sikh flag ‘Nishan Sahib’ in the sky at an altitude of 13,000 feet above sea level, reports TOI. On February 29, he skydived over the Palm Drop Zone in Dubai and achieved this feat. After Neha Dhupia, MTV Roadies Revolution Mentor Nikhil Chinapa Gets Trolled For Hurling Abusive Words at a Contestant (Watch Video).

The flag ‘Nishan Sahib’ is a Sikh triangular flag, which is hoisted on a tall flagpole outside Gurdwaras. The word ‘Nishan’ means symbol. Talking about it Navjyot Gurudatta told TOI, “I am delighted and humbled at what I have been able to achieve. I am honored to have made the Sikh community proud and hoist the Nishan Sahib high up. I have always believed in doing things differently, be it participating in a show like Roadies or becoming an entrepreneur. This feat was also an attempt at pushing my limits and I am glad I have been able to achieve that. I thank the Golden Book of World Records for having recognized my achievement.” Neha Dhupia Gets Trolled by Netizens For Defending a Girl Cheating on MTV Roadies Contestant With 5 Boyfriends.

Certified World Record Holder Navjyot Gurudatta Shares The Link Of The Video On Twitter

The Precious Certification

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for MTV Roadies fame Navjyot Gurudatta ever since he has achieved this feat!