After Neha Dhupia, MTV Roadies Revolution Mentor Nikhil Chinapa Gets Trolled For Hurling Abusive Words at a Contestant (Watch Video)

MTV Roadies has been one of the most popular shows amongst the youth. When someone says Roadies, all you could think of how the contestants get grilled on the show by the mentors. A video from MTV Roadies Revolution, which is the 17th season, has gone viral across social media platforms. Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Raftaar are the mentors or the gang leaders, whereas Rannvijay Singh is the host of the show. Regarding the video that has set the internet ablaze, we saw how netizens slammed Neha Dhupia and also called her ‘fake feminist’. After her turn, netizen have now picked on Nikhil Chinapa for hurling abusive words at a contestant. Neha Dhupia Gets Trolled by Netizens For Defending a Girl Cheating on MTV Roadies Contestant With 5 Boyfriends.

For the unversed, a video from MTV Roadies Revolution went viral in which Neha Dhuipa was seen slamming a contestant after he admitted that he slapped a girl because she cheated on him with five other boyfriends. Neha did give the contestant her piece of mind, but unfortunately those comments did not go down well with Twitterati. Another video has hit the internet in which gang leader Nikhil Chinapa is seen slamming the same male contestant. Nikhil, who also couldn’t remain calm post the contestant’s confession, started hurling abusive words at him. Twitterati has slammed Chinapa for his choice of words on the show, and questioned his code of conduct. MTV Roadies Revolution: Contestants Reveal Some Heartfelt Stories During Pune Auditions.

Gang Leader Nikhil Chinapa Hurling Abusive Words

ROLE MODEL of FUTURE INDIA #NikhilChinapa? Says "MF" talking about WOMEN POWER Do U want UR Brothers,sisters,cousins, juniors 2 consider HIM as a ROLE MODEL and behave like him! Tell your opinion - Yes/No Comment#Roadies #Roadiesrevolution @MTVIndiapic.twitter.com/FwWw4JbChh — Don John™ (@Don_4all) March 12, 2020

Twitterati Is Not Liking It

Twitterati Trend #ShameOnNikhilAndNeha

How About The Code Of Conduct?

What has happened to shows on television ! @MTVRoadies no concept of #CodeOfConduct for your employees ? I pray kids & teens aren't growing up watching this. #nikhilchinapa #NehaDhupia @nikhilchinapa https://t.co/MgZuMsSERX — Vyomika (@vyomikasahni) March 12, 2020

#BoycottRoadies

Not Impressed With Nikhil Chinapa's Behaviour

Hey world let me introduce to you a wannabe loser @nikhilchinapa , this chap trying to teach someone, on how to respect women by calling him a motherfucker. Hands down the worst chutiyapa on internet.#banroadies #NikhilChinapa is useless motha...you know what he is. pic.twitter.com/WHcniaJudt — Ranga-Billa (@_RANGA_BILLA) March 12, 2020

Choice Of Words

Do people really watch this stupid #MTVRoadies show? That guy is trying to teach him how to respect women by using words like "motherf**ker". No wonder #BoycottRoadies is trending.#NikhilChinapa #NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/wMCMAaEB6F — Code (@codebite) March 13, 2020

Fans Are Miffed

What the fuck is happening on indian televisions Boycott this ridiculous RodiesRevolution show. #NehaDhupia #NikhilChinapa — iaquariun (@sandip11292) March 12, 2020

Twitterati have also demanded that the show should be boycotted. They have used the hashtag #BoycottRoadies or #BanRoadies. Some even expect that Nikhil Chinapa should apologise for putting up such a behaviour on the show. Netizens are pretty clear on what they want to watch and what they do not want to watch. Such kind of outbursts on the show is clearly not tolerated by fans.