Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra's Ex-flame Akanksha Puri To Enter The Show To Spice Things Up?

Paras Chhabra, Akanksha Puri (Photo Credits: Insta)

Right after the end of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill shifted their way to a new show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. This reality show is different from Bigg Boss, as it sees suitors for both the celebs trying to woo them with an aim to get married. While on BB 13 we saw Paras mingling with Mahira Sharma which led to his breakup with ex-flame Akanksha Puri, MSK also sees Chhabra playing the playboy card. Amidst all this, if a latest report is to be believed then Paras' ex-girlfriend is all set to enter the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house. Yes, you read that right! Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Posts a Cryptic Tweet, Says 'In the End, I Want to Be Able to Say, I Gave It All I Could'.

According to Tellychakkar, Akansha will be making her presence felt on the show and will spice up things inside the ghar. Paras and Akanksha dated for quite a while, but it was his closeness with Mahira on national TV which did not go down well with Puri and things got ugly between the two. Also, it was Chhabra who had declared on Bigg Boss 13 that he wants to end his relationship with Akanksha. And now this speculation of Puri entering MSK, it'll be interesting to see how Paras will cope up and react to this. Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Calls It Quits? (Deets Inside).