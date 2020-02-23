Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra's Ex-flame Akanksha Puri To Enter The Show To Spice Things Up?

Right after the end of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill shifted their way to a new show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. This reality show is different from Bigg Boss, as it sees suitors for both the celebs trying to woo them with an aim to get married. While on BB 13 we saw Paras mingling with Mahira Sharma which led to his breakup with ex-flame Akanksha Puri, MSK also sees Chhabra playing the playboy card. Amidst all this, if a latest report is to be believed then Paras' ex-girlfriend is all set to enter the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house. Yes, you read that right! Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Posts a Cryptic Tweet, Says 'In the End, I Want to Be Able to Say, I Gave It All I Could'.
According to Tellychakkar, Akansha will be making her presence felt on the show and will spice up things inside the ghar. Paras and Akanksha dated for quite a while, but it was his closeness with Mahira on national TV which did not go down well with Puri and things got ugly between the two. Also, it was Chhabra who had declared on Bigg Boss 13 that he wants to end his relationship with Akanksha. And now this speculation of Puri entering MSK, it'll be interesting to see how Paras will cope up and react to this. Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Calls It Quits? (Deets Inside).
Here's A Picture Of Paras and Akanksha:
Paras in an interview with the portal mentioned that he has not met Akanksha post BB finale and also has blocked her WhatsApp. He said, “You won’t believe I have blocked 506 unknown contacts on my WhatsApp and now I have blocked another person who happens to be Akanksha.”
Paras added, “Let me tell everyone that Akanksha’s chapter is over and I haven’t met her post-finale. I have come across videos of Akanksha and the things that she has spoken about me are untrue and I don’t want to react on it. If a person is suffering from a heartbreak then they wouldn’t flaunt makeup and would be smiling and giving interviews in media." Stay tuned!