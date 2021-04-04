Surbhi Chandna sure knows how to strut in style while dropping some major style bombs on us. The Ishqzaade actress who was last seen as a Naagin in the supernatural show is currently busy promoting her new music single. While we have seen her dish out some major style goals in the past, Surbhi's back to blow our minds yet again. The actress recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest fashion outing and yes, we were sold! Surbhi Chandna Nails the Colour Block Trend and How! (View Pics).

Surbhi picked her neon co-ord set from the house of Seema Khan and paired it with nude pumps. The matching blazer and shorts set when paired with a white tank top looks modish and trendy at the same time. We loved the way she paired her outfit with soft curls, nude lips, subtle makeup and hoop earrings. The styling was minimalist and yet looked charming. Surbhi certainly justified the outfit and we are in awe of her. Surbhi Chandna Looks Pretty in Pink In her New Pictures from Naagin 5 (View Pics).

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Needless to say, we can't stop rooting for Surbhi and her fashionable appearance. The outfit is perfect for your outing with the girl gang and it's a wise investment. For those who are obsessed with colours and with neons, in particular, this is a perfect buy for you. And while you hunt for similar designs on the internet, don't forget to shower all your love on this small screen beauty.

