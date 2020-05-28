Naagin 4 Creative Director Mukta Dhond Shuts Down Reports of Show Going Off-Air, Teases Fans With A Major Twist and A Super-Villain's Entry (Deets Inside)

Mukta Dhond, (Right) Naagin 4 Cast (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The fourth season of Ekta Kapoor's ambitious Naagin franchise has been all over the news these past few days for its lead actors being asked to quit the show, first for a revamp and then for news of how the show's poor rating as compared to its successor seasons' led the channel and makers to scrap it and replace with Naagin 5. However, these reports are not true, says someone close to the show. Naagin 4 Gets Scrapped; Male Lead Vijayendra Kumeria Reveals He Was Expecting The Bad News.

Naagin 4's creative Director Mukta Dhond has refuted the rumours of the show being pulled off-air, to make way for Naagin 5. In a conversation with tellychakkar, Mukta was quoted as saying, "Well, we are not shutting the fourth season. We have something big planned for our avid viewers of Naagin. When the show returns, it will come back with a bang where you will see Nia Sharma like never before in the show. We have a huge highpoint in store for our fans. The suspense related to lal tekri mandir raaz that we have been building from the beginning will soon be revealed." Well, this seems like a nice comeback plot and tease for Naagin lovers. Naagin 4's Failure Leads To Show Being Scrapped, Naagin 5 In The Making Post Lockdown? (Deets Inside).

She continued, "There is something bigger and powerful than the naagmani. The show will continue to be called Naagin- Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and it’s not getting over. Few characters will eventually be out of the show and new characters will be introduced. In short, one story will end and another one will start."

Opening up on Rashami and Nia's exits from the show, Mukta went on to reveal, "Also, I want to clarify that Nia and Rashami going out of the show has got nothing to do with budgets. Both the girls are like family and we will surely work with them in the near future. So I request not to spread such baseless rumours. These changes were eventually supposed to take place however we are disclosing the suspense now as the show took a long break due to the lockdown." She also teased a 'super and all-powerful villain's entry into the show soon.