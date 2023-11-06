Set in the quaint town of Dhanbad, Jharkhand, the story revolves around Anmol, a resilient young woman navigating societal norms that often hinder the progress of girls in areas like education, career choices, and marriage. Anmol, though possessing all the qualities of a 21st-century successful woman, faces neglect and rejection solely due to her height. Amidst these hurdles, Anmol's unwavering confidence empowers her to confront the hostility from the society, even in the face of an unfavorable marriage. Undeterred, she emerges triumphant, ultimately achieving the esteemed position of a doctor at the same hospital where her father serves as a custodian. Nazara Technologies Announces New Game Publishing Division To Launch High-Quality Games for Indian and Global Market.

Anmol's story resonates deeply, illustrating how indomitable spirit can overcome any obstacle in life. Julie Aslam takes on the role of Anmol, while Pratham Kunwar portrays Rishi. Renowned actor Rani Chatterjee also plays a significant character in the show. Reflecting on her portrayal of Anmol, Julie Aslam expressed, “I hope viewers appreciate my character and the show, as it's not just a romantic or family drama, but a genuine account of a girl who achieved her dreams against all odds.” Laal Banarasi: From the Cast to Telecast Date and Time - All You Need to Know About Nazara's Offering!

Watch Beti Hamari Anmol's Promo:

After previously portraying negative characters on television, Pratham Kunwar, who plays Rishi, stated, “Every actor aspires to carry a show on their shoulders. When I began, I lacked confidence, so I took on finite roles to grasp this medium, work ethic, discipline, and craft. Today, I am prepared and grateful to lead, portraying a boy-next-door who stands up for what's right. Hopefully, I'll also win a few hearts.” The show is scheduled to air every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM, starting from the November 6, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).