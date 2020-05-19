Nia Sharma on Manmeet Grewal Suicide: Many Haven’t Been Paid, Losing Patience

Nia Sharma (Image Credit: Stock Photos)

Mumbai, May 19: In the wake of TV actor Manmeet Grewal's recent suicide reportedly owing to financial constraints, actres Nia Sharma says she knows many actors, whom she refers to as "friends", who have not been paid since 2019 or before.

Nia took to Instagram and posted a picture of Manmeet Grewal, 32, who took his life by hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in the city. Aadat Se Majboor Actor Manmeet Grewal Commits Suicide Due To Depression Caused By The Lockdown.

Alongside the image she wrote: "Not that I knew him, but the news about his suicide owing to his financial crisis is disturbing! (Needless to mention Migrants' plight in the news everyday) Now, was he the only one going through it? No! Every living being is."

"I know many of my friends (Actors) that haven't been paid since last year or more with rents and EMIs mounting, work this year clearly being halted indefinitely, everyone's losing patience somewhere." Nia understands the plight of producers too.

"I know, Producers have bigger risks and problems to deal with .. no clarity on the industry resuming Work any soon but still keeping up with the salaries of their huge staff, I totally respect that! In fact would thank them for generating thousands of jobs for us through the years, I could make a better life here."

She urged people to pay the dues soon.

"On that note, I'd just like to make a humble request on behalf of my fellow actors/ friends, other daily wagers that their dues be paid asap especially at a time when they need it the most so that we're not waking up to more such Suicide Stories a few days or a month later!! I wish to be financially so strong one day that I myself could help people around. I rest my note."