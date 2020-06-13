Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was once a TV host before becoming a successful actor and host-deejay Nikhil Chinappa has shared a few nostalgic moments from back in the day when they were both a 'bit colourful', with a set of throwback photos. Posting photos of the two taken during the shoot of a show, Nikhil tweeted: "10 years ago, @ayushmannk + me dancing in our make-up van in Ahmedabad getting ready to shoot Season 2 of India's Got Talent on @ColorsTV." Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Heartfelt Note Praising His Gulabo Sitabo Co-star Amitabh Bachchan (View Post).

"As you can see, we were both a bit colourful back then. We had so much fun shooting those two seasons and they showed @ayushmannk and me how incredibly diverse our country is," the post read.

Recalling an anecdote from their IGT days, Nikhil opened up, " I also remember him being extremely encouraging and helpful with my lines. My Hindi (as many of you know) isn’t the best in the world and Ayushmann would gently correct my grammar when I’d mess it up. I’ve struggled with what’s “ka” and what’s “ki” all my life!! 😐🙂😄"

Ayushmann acknowledged it with a heart and replied: "Pure gold." After doing some TV shows as a contestant and host, Ayushmann went on to make his film debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's "Vicky Donor".

