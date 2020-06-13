Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)

TV IANS| Jun 13, 2020 10:08 PM IST
Nikhil Chinappa Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

 Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was once a TV host before becoming a successful actor and host-deejay Nikhil Chinappa has shared a few nostalgic moments from back in the day when they were both a 'bit colourful', with a set of throwback photos. Posting photos of the two taken during the shoot of a show, Nikhil tweeted: "10 years ago, @ayushmannk + me dancing in our make-up van in Ahmedabad getting ready to shoot Season 2 of India's Got Talent on @ColorsTV." Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Heartfelt Note Praising His Gulabo Sitabo Co-star Amitabh Bachchan (View Post).

"As you can see, we were both a bit colourful back then. We had so much fun shooting those two seasons and they showed @ayushmannk and me how incredibly diverse our country is," the post read. Nikhil Chinappa Birthday: Interesting Things To Know About This Architect Turned DJ Turned Roadies Gang Leader Who Is A Hit With The Youth.

Check Out The Post Below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This is such a lovely memory!! Thank you @envyas!! It’s from 2010 when @ayushmannk and I hosted India’s Got Talent on @colorstv 😄💙☀️ . The pictures are from us shooting around Ahmedabad and with contestants in the waiting area. The video is of us dancing in the make-up van we both shared. As usual, I’m playing some house music (Nalin & Kane - Beachball (not sure of the remix)) on my laptop. I’m also not sure what Ayushmann thought of the music but he was most sporting and tolerant of it. I also remember him being extremely encouraging and helpful with my lines. My Hindi (as many of you know) isn’t the best in the world and Ayushmann would gently correct my grammar when I’d mess it up. I’ve struggled with what’s “ka” and what’s “ki” all my life!! 😐🙂😄 . Nikhil Vyas (who wrote our scripts and found these photos), Ayushmann and I would have insanely funny conversations. He’s brilliantly insightful and his observations around the shoot and Ayushmann and my antics were the source of many a laugh! #throwback #IGT #IndiasGotTalent

A post shared by Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) on

Recalling an anecdote from their IGT days, Nikhil opened up, " I also remember him being extremely encouraging and helpful with my lines. My Hindi (as many of you know) isn’t the best in the world and Ayushmann would gently correct my grammar when I’d mess it up. I’ve struggled with what’s “ka” and what’s “ki” all my life!! 😐🙂😄"

Ayushmann acknowledged it with a heart and replied: "Pure gold." After doing some TV shows as a contestant and host, Ayushmann went on to make his film debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's "Vicky Donor".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 10:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann Khurrana Roadies India's Got Talent Nikhil Chinappa
