After a bunch of demand from fans, and actors themselves, Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ this Friday. The Star Wars spinoff has been hyped up majorly by many, and the event has been anticipated for a really long time. With everyone's favorite Jedi set to make their return this week, here's all you need to know about Obi-Wan Kenobi. Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer: Hayden Christensen Returns as Darth Vader in Ewan McGregor-Starrer Series (Watch Video).

Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker) and Joel Edgerton (Owen Lars) return to their roles. They will be joined by Rupert Friend, Indira Verma, Moses Ingram and Kumail Nanjiani.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Plot

The series will take place ten years after Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. It will feature Obi-Wan hiding on Tatooine and being hunted by the Inquisitors, who are set up Darth Vader.

Watch the Trailer For Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episodes

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to be a six-episode event, with all of them being directed by Deborah Chow.

Where to Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on May 27, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. From there on, the series will follow a weekly release schedule. Obi-Wan Kenobi: New Still of Ewan McGregor’s Character Released by the Film Magazine (View Pic).

Review for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Reviews for Obi-Wan Kenobi aren't out yet. When they are, the article will be updated with it.

