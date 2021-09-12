We are stepping on the third week of September 2021, and there are several exciting series and movies releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar. Talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be Bell Bottom, which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 16. Earlier, the flick was released on theatres on August 19. The action-thriller movie is based on real-life hijacking events in India by Khalistani separatists during the 1980s, like Indian Airlines Flight 405, 421 and 423 hijackings. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Bell Bottom Review: Akshay Kumar’s Spy Thriller Passes the Litmus Test as Critics Hail the Actor’s Performance!

Another big release of the week would be Sex Education season 3, which is all set to stream on Netflix from September 17. Created by Laurie Nunn, the comedy-drama series is about a teenage boy with a sex therapist mother, who teams up with a high school classmate to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school. Sex Education S2 ended with an exciting note, so season 3 will surely arrive with full of treats. Another interesting release of the week would be Annabelle Sethupathi, which will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. The Tamil horror-comedy film is about a small-time burglar, who gets into a palace full of ghosts. And the twist is along with the ghosts, she also finds out the mystery about the owner of the palace. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Annabelle Sethupathi: Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu’s Pictures Go Viral Ahead of the Film’s First Look Reveal!

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Dr. Stone S2: September 14, 2021 | Japanese

2. You vs Wild: September 14, 2021 | Reality TV Show

3. Sex Education S3: September 17, 2021

4. Squid Game: September 17, 2021 | Korean

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Scenes from a Marriage: September 13, 2021

2. Y-The Last Man: September 13, 2021

3. The Premise: September 16, 2021

4. Unheard: September 17, 2021 | Telugu

ZEE5

1. Uma: September 13, 2021 | Telugu

2. Pavitra Rishta S2: September 15, 2021

MX Player

1. Nakaab: September 15, 2021

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Nightbooks: September 15, 2021

2. Schumacher: September 15, 2021 |Documentary

3. Ankahi Kahaniya: September 17, 2021

Disney+ Hostar

1. Annabelle Sethupathi: September 17, 2021 | Tamil

2. Maestro: September 17, 2021 | Telugu

Amazon Prime Video

1. Bell Bottom: September 16, 2021

2. Everybody's Talking About Jamie: September 17, 2021

AHA Video

1. Ichata Vahanalu Nilupadaradu: September 17, 2021 | Telugu

Hoichoi

1. Mukhosh: September 17, 2021 | Bengali

Sony LIV

1. Priyuraalu: September 17, 2021 | Telugu

EROS Now

1. Haathi Mere Saathi: September 18, 2021 | Re-Release in Hindi on OTT

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

