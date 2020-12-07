We are nearing the end of the year 2020. This year has been terrible for the world, but the silver lining is that OTT platforms have flourished. Movies got exclusive releases. More and more people turned in to watch OTT content. The streak will continue this week as some very interesting and promising titles are all set to drop online. Firstly, we have Meryl Streep starrer Broadway adaptation The Prom, which will stream on Netflix. BTW, the actress raps in the Ryan Murphy film. We also have Bhumi Pednekar's horror film, Durgamati, releasing on Amazon Prime. The movie is co-produced by Akshay Kumar. Durgamati Song Heer: Malini Awasthi Lends Her Soulful Voice to Bhumi Pednekar's Bittersweet Track (Watch Video).

Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz, a film about child suicide bombers, will start streaming on Netflix. Adah Sharma has a very interesting project. She plays a transexual woman in Pati, Patni aur Panga. The series has been receiving some backlash online for the trailer fuelled with transphobic jokes. Let us have a look at everything coming online this week from December 7 to December 13. Meryl Streep Is Rapping in The Prom, Director Ryan Murphy Says 'Fans Are Going to Go Crazy for It'.

Series

Netflix

1. Still 2gether: December 9, 2020

2. Alice in Borderland: December 10, 2020

3. The Mess You Leave Behind: December 11, 2020 | Spanish

ZEE5 | Alt BALAJI

1. Lahore Confidential: December 11, 2020

2. Bebakee Season 1 / Part 2: December 11, 2020

3. Who's Your Dady Season 2: December 11, 2020

Sony LIV

1. Shrikant Bashir: December 11, 2020

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Triples: December 11, 2020 | Tamil

2. Adventure of the Ring: December 13, 2020

3. High School Musical: The Holiday Special: December 11, 2020

AppleTV+

1. Wolfwalkers: December 11, 2020

MX Player

1. Pati, Patni Aur Panga: December 11, 2020

MOVIES

Netflix

1. Torbaaz: December 11, 2020

2. AVA: December 6, 2020

3. Andre & His Olive Tree: December 8, 2020 | Documentary

4. Rose Island: December 9, 2020

5. The Prom: December 11, 2020

Amazon PRIME

1. IIT Krishnamurthy: December 10, 2020 | Telugu

2. Durgamati: December 11, 2020

3. I'm Your Woman: December 11, 2020

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Safety: December 11, 2020

