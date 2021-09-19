TVF's Kota Factory was a big hit and hence Netflix acquired it to stream the second season of the anticipated show. Kota Factory Season 2 is premiering on Netflix on September 24 this week. There are some interesting series and movies releasing this week and we bring you each and every release that is hitting on the OTT platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV and more. Next big release is Simu Liu’s Star Wars – Visions which is arriving on the Disney+ Hotstar app on September 22. It is an animated anthology series Star Wars fans are eagerly waiting for. Sardar Udham Singh: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Helmed by Shoojit Sircar To Release on Amazon Prime Video in October – Reports.

The animated Star Wars series ensemble voice cast includes Simu Liu, David Harbour, Lucy Liu, Alison Brie, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jamie Chung, Henry Golding & James Hong. An interesting movie to look forward to is Ranjith Sankar directorial Sunny which will stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 23. It stars Jayasurya in the lead role. Let's take a look at every OTT release of the week. Chhorii: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Horror Film to Release on Amazon Prime Video This November; Chilling Motion Poster Out!

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Crime Stories - India Detectives: September 22, 2021

2. Kota Factory S2: September 24, 2021

3. Midnight Mass: September 24, 2021

Amazone Prime Video

1. Goliath S4: September 24, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. 9-1-1 S5: September 20, 2021

2. Reservation Dogs: September 20, 2021

3. Our Kind of People: September 21, 2021

4. The Resident S5: September 21, 2021

5. Star Wars - Visions: September 22, 2021

6. A Spark Story: September 24, 2021

AppleTV+

1. Foundation: September 24, 2021

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Intrusion: September 22, 2021

2. The Starling: September 24, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. Sunny: September 23, 2021 | Malayalam

2. Raame Andalum Raavane Andalum: September 24, 2021 | Telugu & Tamil

3. Birds of Paradise: September 24, 2021

SonyLIV

1. Aakashvaani: September 24, 2021 | Telugu

ZEE5

1. Alanti Sitralu: September 24, 2021 | Telugu

HBO Max

1. Promising Young Woman: 25th September 2021

Few other films and series arriving on OTT are Raame Andalum Raavane Andalum, Promising Young Woman, Alanti Sitralu, Aakashvaani and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2021 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).