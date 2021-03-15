In the third week of March 2021, there are many interesting series and movies releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, ALTBalaji ,Disney+ Hotstar and HBO Max. Talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is all set to premiere in HBO Max on March 18. It presents Justice League - the fifth film of the DC Extended Universe which is based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name. The Wife: Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Datta’s Horror Film To Release on March 19.

Another big release of the week would be The Wife, which is all set to premiere in ZEE5 on March 19. Directed by Sarmad Khan, the film is a horror movie and tells the story of a married couple who moves into a new home to find themselves being haunted by a spirit. There are few Marathi and Tamil films too that are lined up to release on Netflix, ZEE Plex and AHA Video. The list includes Tamil film Care of Kaadhal, Marathi film Avwanchit and Telegu film Kshana Kshanam. Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies and series releasing on the OTT platforms this week. Zack Snyder's Justice League: From Joker to Martian Manhunter, All The New Characters Set to Appear in Snyder Cut!

Series Releasing This Week:

Netflix

1.The Lost Pirate Kingdom: March 15, 2021

2. Waffles+Mochi: March 16, 2021

3. Under Suspicion S1: March 17, 2021

4. Country Comfort: March 19, 2021

ZEE5 | Alt Balaji

1. Bekaaboo S2: March 15, 2021

MX Player

1. Operation MBBS S2: March 15, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Falcon & The Winter Soldier: March 19, 2021

AppleTV+

1. Calls: March 19, 2021

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Care of Kaadhal: March 15, 2021 | Tamil

2. Operation Varsity Blues: March 17, 2021

3. Deadly Illusions: March 18, 2021

4. Sky Rojo: March 19, 2021 | Spanish

HBO Max & AppleTV+

1. Zack Snyder's Justice League: March 18, 2021

ZEE Plex

1. Avwanchit: March 19, 2021 | Marathi

ZEE5

1. The Wife: March 19, 2021

AHA Video

1. Kshana Kshanam: March 19, 2021 | Telugu

Eros Now

1. Switchh: March 21, 2021

