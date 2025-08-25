Actor Maniesh Paul has shared an emotional message with his fans, saying that his family will not hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home this year because of their parent’s health issues. For years, the Paul family’s Ganesh Chaturthi has been known for warmth and togetherness. ‘Kya Hoga Mera Karma Decide Karega Dharma’: Maniesh Paul to Play a Villain in Karan Johar’s Next? Actor’s New Bald Look Sparks Buzz (View Post)

Maniesh Paul Shares Heartfelt Note on Instagram Story – View Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @manieshpaul)

Maniesh Paul Requests Blessings

In a note signed by Maniesh and his wife Sanyukta, they wrote, “As we get ready for our annual tradition of welcoming Ganapati Ji home; this time, we would not be able to celebrate his homecoming as we do every year. Our parent is struggling medically. Our hearts are heavy and we would not be able to celebrate this joyous festival as we usually do. Hence, please excuse us this year.” They also added, “We seek blessings that same time next year, we would be able to welcome you all back into our home to celebrate this festival together.” Maniesh Paul: ‘I Aspire to Do a Lot More Films, Meaningful Work That People Enjoy’.

Maniesh Paul Puts Family First

Though the celebrations are on hold, their deep faith in Lord Ganesha remains strong. Fans and well-wishers are sending prayers for their parent’s recovery. Known for spreading positivity, Maniesh’s heartfelt message is a reminder that family and health always come first, and with the blessings of Ganapati Bappa, next year’s celebrations are hoped to be even more special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).