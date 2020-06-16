Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Maniesh Paul: ‘I Aspire to Do a Lot More Films, Meaningful Work That People Enjoy’

TV IANS| Jun 16, 2020 01:19 PM IST
Maniesh Paul: ‘I Aspire to Do a Lot More Films, Meaningful Work That People Enjoy’
Maniesh Paul (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor and television host Maniesh Paul aspires to do many more films. Maniesh started his journey in the world of showbiz in with the TV series, "Ghost Bana Dost". He was later seen in shows like "Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi", "Zindadil" and "Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai" among many others. He made his movie debut with "Mickey Virus" in 2013. Maniesh Paul Says He Doesn’t Believe in the Word ‘Typecast’, Here’s Why.

He gained recognition with his hosting skills and has been a part of shows like "India's Got Talent", "Jhalak Dikhla Jaa", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogay" and "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020". Is there anything else Maniesh aspires to do? "Honestly, I am happy the way I am right now. I do aspire to do a lot of more films, more entertainment for people and meaningful work that people enjoy," he told IANS. Maniesh Paul Considers Himself as a Greedy Artist, Says ‘Can’t Choose Between Hosting TV and Doing Films’

In May, Maniesh made a short film titled "What If", a thriller revolving around the lockdown days. He had shared that the proceedings from the movie will go towards charity. He joined hands with Jio Studios for the film, which is co-directed by Kartik Singh and Maniesh himself.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

