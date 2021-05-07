Actress Rasika Dugal says shooting in the Nilgiris for her new web series Out Of Love 2 was an exhilarating experience, and that the beauty of the place, as well as the creative exchange she had with her co-actors during the shoot, will always remain with her. Out Of Love Season 2 Review: Rasika Dugal And Purab Kohli's Drama Gets Edgier With A Change In Pace (LatestLY Exclusive).

"The beauty of the Nilgiris and the creative exchange with my co- actors that I had during the shoot of season 2 will always stay with me," says Rasika. She is happy about the response that the show has seen upon release. "It's always heartwarming when viewers appreciate a piece of work that you have been a part of creating. I am so grateful for that warmth, especially in times like these," she adds. Out of Love Season 2: Rasika Dugal to Head to Tamil Nadu for a Two-Month Shooting Schedule of Her Upcoming Web Show.

Rasika's upcoming projects include Delhi Crime Season 2 and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.

